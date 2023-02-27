Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars for illegally possessing a firearm as a felon and running from police.

According to police, officers were patrolling the Highland area when they heard multiple shots fired. Officers responded in the direction of the gunshots and attempted to stop an individual walking in the area.

The man refused instructions and fled from the officers on foot.

Officers chased and eventually took 19-year-old Joshua Wade into custody.

Wade was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun, which is prohibited since he was previously convicted of a violent felony.

The firearm was seized by officers and Wade was arrested on one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, one count of illegal use of a weapon, and resisting.