Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a man Thursday after finding two stolen vehicles in his yard.

Police responded Thursday to a home in the 3700 block of Lillian Street for an investigation.

On arrival, police found two stolen vehicles in the yard of the home. The occupant of the home eventually surrendered to authorities.

The occupant, identified as 19-year-old Donterious Clinkscale, was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.