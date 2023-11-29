MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces charges of DWI and child endangerment after a traffic crash on Thanksgiving.

According to the Marshall Police Department, 31-year-old Louis Elliott Tackett was booked in the Harrison County Jail after police said he was driving erratically on Interstate 20 at East End Boulevard South around 3:20 p.m. on November 23.

Tackett allegedly exited the interstate at South East End Boulevard, ran through a red light, and struck an 18-wheeler in the intersection. Police said Tackett attempted to back down the ramp before his vehicle jumped a curb and came to a rest.

Police observed Tackett who appeared to be impaired. They also saw three children who were passengers in his vehicle.

No injuries were reported and the children were placed in the care of relatives.

Tackett was booked into the Harrison County Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated and child endangerment.