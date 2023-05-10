SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested on domestic abuse charges Friday, May 5.

According to a media release, officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a call from a female saying she was being threatened by a man with a gun in the 3800 block of Oak Crest Street.

Police say 20-year-old James Perot reportedly had beaten the woman and then threatened her at gunpoint. Perot allegedly threatened to shoot the victim in the presence of a juvenile and punched several holes in the wall during the argument.

The victim had injuries consistent with the statement given.

Williams was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of aggravated domestic abuse, one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, and one count of property damage.