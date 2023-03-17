SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department arrested a man after reports of a domestic abuse incident in Shreveport.

According to a media release, SPD officers responded to a domestic abuse incident at the Cajun Inn in the 2600 block of Claiborne Avenue Thursday morning.

The caller told dispatchers that there was a domestic abuse incident with a 10-year-old and an 8-year-old present.

Officers made contact with 48-year-old Phibulus Carhee and discovered that he had attempted to strangle one of the victims. Carhee was arrested for one count of domestic abuse battery with strangulation, and one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

SPD encourages victims of domestic violence to seek assistance through available resources.