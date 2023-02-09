Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been arrested for distributing child pornography and animal pornography.

According to a media release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Christopher Canizares was arrested after an investigation was launched in November of 2022.

The investigation led detectives to Canizares’ home in the 2600 block of Sevier Street, where he was arrested Thursday.

Further investigation showed Canizares possessed and distributed many images and videos of child pornography and pornographic material showing sexual intercourse between humans and horses.

Canizares is booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on four counts of pornography involving juveniles and 12 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be added as more information becomes available.