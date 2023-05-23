Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is facing domestic abuse charges after beating his girlfriend with multiple weapons.

According to a media release from the Shreveport Police Department, officers responded to the 6700 block of Buncombe Road on reports of a battery in progress on Tuesday morning.

The caller told police that a man armed with two handguns was beating a woman inside a residence in the block.

Arriving officers learned that 25-year-old Oscar Nolasco, the estranged boyfriend of the victim, came to her residence without her consent and struck her multiple times on the head and face with those weapons, causing major injuries.

Police say three children under the age of thirteen were present when the battery occurred.

Nolasco fled the scene and was taken into custody at a nearby business on West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

He is facing charges of domestic abuse battery with a deadly weapon, and three counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith wants to remind everyone that “love shouldn’t hurt.” If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please reach out to investigators at 318-673-6955 to get help. For emergencies, please call 911.