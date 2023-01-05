Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Shreveport Tuesday.

The Shreveport Police Department said in a release Thursday that officers were called to the 300 block of West 70th Street in response to a shooting. Officers located a female whose vehicle was hit by gunfire. The victim was not injured.

Police say investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units were able to determine that the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Britton Norwood was suspected of shooting at the victim.

A local bail bonds company was able to locate Norwood and contacted SPD on Wednesday.

Norwood was arrested and charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.