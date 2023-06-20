Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman during a domestic dispute.

According to Shreveport police, officers were contacted with reports of an assault happening in the 6100 block of Tierra Drive.

After arriving, officers found a woman that was bleeding after being stabbed in the arm.

Further investigation led officers to discover that the victim had been involved in a domestic dispute in the presence of small children when she was stabbed.

After investigating, officers arrested 45-year-old Carlos Williams for one count of domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious bodily injury and one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

The victim is expected to recover.