Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old child.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on April 24 when Dawson Jacob Jetton, 24, entered the residence of the victim, whom he knew, and engaged in sexual behavior with the child.

Jetton was located earlier this month in Texas with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

On November 3, he was returned to Shreveport, where he was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of first-degree rape and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.