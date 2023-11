Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly killing four puppies.

Police say officers responded to a domestic dispute at the 2800 block of Randolph Street last week.

Officers discovered a scene where they say four puppies were ‘brutally killed.’

After investigating, officers arrested 23-year-old Erwin Musgrove. He faces four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.