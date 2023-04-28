SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested for allegedly firing a gun at a vehicle and home invasion.

According to a media release from the Shreveport Police Department, 28-year-old Codrick Landry was arrested for allegedly firing a gun at a vehicle and home invasion.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Regent Street just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night to a shots fired incident. Police say the caller told dispatchers that Landry was threatening individuals with a gun and that he had fired shots at a vehicle.

Officers found Landry had reportedly entered the victim’s residence after a verbal altercation without consent by kicking in the door. He fired rounds at the victim’s car and allegedly stated her head will be next.

Landry was arrested for one count of home invasion, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of property damage.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty