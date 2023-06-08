Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is facing charges after he allegedly battered a police officer.

According to a media release, SPD officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Market Street. Police say as the officer contacted the driver, 55-year-old Hayward Steadman, he was asked to exit the vehicle. Steadman refused, and a struggle ensued. During the altercation, Steadman kicked the officer in the abdomen while on the ground.

Police say with the assistance of another officer Steadman was taken into custody following the struggle. The officer did not sustain any lasting injuries.

Steadman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the struggle.

He is facing charges of battery on a police officer, one count of resisting with force, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of careless operation of a vehicle, one count of an open alcoholic beverage container, and multiple traffic offenses.

He is booked into the Shreveport City Jail, and no bond has been set.