Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A Shreveport man is behind bars after allegedly having sexual relations with a 13-year-old over the span of a month.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office, an investigation revealed that 20-year-old Destiny Persley had sexual relations with a 13-year-old on five separate occasions in October of 2022.

Police obtained a warrant for Persley and he was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile with a set bond of $100,000.