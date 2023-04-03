Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been arrested for alleged indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to Shreveport police, officers were contacted on March 30 about reports of a juvenile girl that was sexually assaulted at a local church.

Detectives with the Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Unit then began an investigation into the allegations.

After investigating, detectives arrested 73-year-old Miguel Perez the following day on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.