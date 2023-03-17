SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested Wednesday on sexual assault charges.

The Shreveport Police Department responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 2900 block of Glenwick Street. Police say that on arrival officers were asked to investigate allegations involving 18-year-old Edward Moses.

During the investigation, officers found that Moses was allegedly involved in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old child.

The Sex Crime Unit was contacted, and Moses was arrested for one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.