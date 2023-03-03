Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars for allegedly attacking somebody with a piece of rebar.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a business on Jan. 4 where a man was suffering serious injuries to his head and face. The man was taken to a local hospital and sheriff’s detectives began to investigate.

Deputies say the victim was searching for a vehicle he let a friend borrow in a yard in the 6700 block of LA-Hwy. 1.

The victim says he yelled for his friend from the shoulder of the road and that’s when 43-year-old Phillip Hooker, who had no dealings with the vehicle, walked toward the victim carrying a large piece of rebar and yelling.

Once within reach, Hooker allegedly hit the victim in the head with the rebar and fled the area.

The man was knocked unconscious and woke up in the truck he drove there. He left the area and drove to a nearby business where the sheriff’s office was called for help.

Detectives located Hooker and obtained an arrest warrant for aggravated second-degree battery with a set bond of $250,000.

On Feb. 23, Hooker was arrested in the 2900 block of Despot Road in Shreveport and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.