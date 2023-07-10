Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is facing charges after allegedly raping a 13-year-old juvenile.

According to Shreveport police, their special victims unit began an investigation into a complaint of a thirteen-year-old being sexually assaulted by an adult male.

An emergency forensic interview was conducted on the juvenile who disclosed disturbing details of the sexual assault.

After further investigation, detectives pursued 38-year-old Demetrius Washington. Detectives say they responded to the employer of Washington when he reportedly fled the area.

Washington was caught by police a short time after.

He is facing one count of 1st-degree rape, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and one count of sexual battery.

If convicted Washington could face up to life in prison.