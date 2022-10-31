Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police arrested a man they say is responsible for a fatal shooting in mid-September.

Police secured a second-degree murder warrant and arrested 33-year-old Tahiron King on October 19.

According to police, the shooting happened on September 19th just after 7:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Salem Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was brought to an area hospital by Shreveport Fire EMS, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators determined that the victim was shot at the corner of Mackey Lane and Walker Road and fled on foot to Salem Drive.

King was booked into Caddo Correctional Center. This was the 39th Homicide in Shreveport in 2022.