SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested after fleeing from police and throwing a firearm from the window of the vehicle.

According to a media release, Shreveport police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Chevy Impala at Bethune Drive and Hollywood Avenue. Police say the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The driver of the vehicle was seen throwing a firearm from the window as officers gave chase.

Officials say the vehicle eventually stopped, and the driver was taken into custody in the following moments. The driver was identified as 30-year-old Shamanqel Rainey.

Shamanqel Rainey was arrested after fleeing the police. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Officers were able to recover the firearm that Rainey reported discarded while fleeing. Further search also found that Rainey reportedly possessed a schedule one narcotic and was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior felony convictions.

Rainey was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated flight from an officer, one count of possession of a schedule one controlled substance, one count of illegal use of a weapon, one count of aggravated obstruction of a highway, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No injuries were reported.