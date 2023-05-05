Donald Williams reportedly had beaten the woman and then held her at gunpoint. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested after allegedly beating and holding a woman hostage on Thursday night.

According to a media release, Shreveport police officers responded to a call from a woman saying she was being held hostage by a man with a gun.

Police say the responding officers found that 33-year-old Donald Williams reportedly had beaten the woman and then held her at gunpoint.

Officers found that Williams had been threatening her while armed with a gun. The victim also had injuries consistent with the statement given.

Williams was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of battery of a dating partner, and one count of simple assault.

He is booked into Shreveport City Jail, and no bond has been set.