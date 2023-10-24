Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a man last week for alleged domestic abuse and arson.

According to Shreveport police, officers were called to a home around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 19 on reports of domestic trouble.

After arriving at the home on Malcolm Street, officers learned that a physical altercation had occurred between a male and a pregnant female.

Police say after the fight, the man allegedly tried to set the home on fire with the woman and small children inside.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Christopher Johnson, after a struggle.

Johnson faces one count of felony domestic abuse battery, one count of domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim, three counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, four counts of resisting arrest, and one count of aggravated arson.

Police say nobody was seriously injured in the incident.