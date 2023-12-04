Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was caught on camera allegedly stealing Christmas decorations from a Shreveport home.

According to Shreveport police, video footage obtained by investigators shows the suspect vandalizing and stealing the decorations from a home in the 800 block of Pierremont Road.

Officers responded to the incident last Friday, but police say they believe the suspect ‘may be linked to similar incidents’ in the days leading up to the theft.

Shreveport police are asking anybody with information to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3.