Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives arrested a Shreveport man for alleged distribution and possession of child pornography.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was conducted at a residence in the 2200 block of Creswell Avenue.

During the investigation, detectives discovered Douglas Scales, 65, was in possession of child pornography.

Scales was arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on 42 counts of pornography involving juveniles.