SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of beating up his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Kevin McKeaver Jr. was arrested last week after a nearly three-month-long investigation launched in September after deputies were dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Highway. The pregnant victim reported the father of her child shoved her into a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, pulled hair from her head, and used a pistol to kill her dog in its kennel.

Investigators say McKeaver left the house before sheriff’s deputies arrived.

The incident was investigated by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Detective Matt Lucky, and an arrest warrant was issued on charges of domestic abuse battery (while pregnant); and aggravated cruelty to animals.

McKeaver was arrested on the warrant on December 5 at 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Colquitt Road.

According to online booking records, bond on the charges total $150,000.