SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport attorney facing more than 250 counts of child pornography remains in custody pending a review of the images that resulted in his re-arrest.

A hearing was held Thursday on the State’s motion to revoke the $100,000 bond set for Brian Smith. The 68-year-old is accused of possessing a total of 256 pornographic images involving juveniles.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday that Smith’s defense requested additional time to allow the Bossier City Marshal’s office to review the four most recent images. The request for additional time is to determine whether they were recently obtained or were from an old source that resulted in his original arrest in February.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office objected to the defense’s request and asked that the original bond be revoked immediately. District Judge Chris Victory granted the additional review time over prosecution objections.

A new bond hearing has been set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.

Brian was re-arrested on Monday, following an initial investigation by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force that resulted in his original arrest by the Bossier City Marshal’s office. Smith was taken into custody after a weekly inspection of a court-approved laptop for his business use resulted in the discovery of four additional images.