SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local attorney, previously arrested on more than 250 counts of child pornography, was arrested Monday for additional charges.

Bossier City Marshal’s Office agents initially arrested Brian D. Smith following an investigation by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force. Smith faces 252 charges of possessing images of sexual child abuse for material allegedly found when officers executed a search warrant on Feb. 9, 2022.

Smith bonded out on $100,000 and court requirements restricted him from internet access. On Mar. 25, 2022, his counsel filed a motion for Modification of Bond Restrictions, claiming Smith needed limited internet access for work purposes.

The motion was granted, and Smith purchased a new laptop configured for monitoring. He was required to submit the laptop for random weekly inspections by the Bossier City Marshals’ Office and prohibited from accessing sexually themed websites.

The Marshal’s office says they recently found four additional images during the weekly inspection of Smith’s laptop. The Caddo DA’s office plans to file a motion to revoke Smith’s bond and remand him for trial.

Smith faces a fine of up to $50,000 and between five to 20 years of jail time without parole if convicted for each of the 256 counts.