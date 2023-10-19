SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a K-9 officer assisted in a stolen vehicle pursuit Thursday.

According to Shreveport police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle around 11:50 a.m. in the 3700 block of Greenwood Road.

The driver refused to pull over and led officers on a brief vehicle chase before making an abrupt stop and fleeing on foot, along with two other suspects.

Officers chased the suspects on foot and called for the assistance of Shreveport Police K-9 “Diesel.” Police say Diesel was able to assist in locating all three suspects.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Javeyun James. The other two suspects in the car were determined to be juveniles.

James was charged with one count of resisting, one count of illegal possession of a stolen thing, one count of aggravated obstruction of a highway, and one count of aggravated flight.

SPD says they thank “Diesel” for his assistance, bravery, and hard work.