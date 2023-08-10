CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was convicted of a fatal shooting in a Shreveport hotel parking lot.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said 23-year-old Romullus Noyes of the murder of 41-year-old Jermond Lewis in the Economy Inn and Suites parking lot located in the 5100 block of Westwood Park.

Romullus Devarian Noyes, 23 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Noyes claimed that the shooting was in self-defense. However, the state called 10 witnesses and presented evidence that showed Noyes fired 29 rounds from a .22 caliber rifle and a 9 mm handgun. Shell casings fired matched Noyes’ weapons and the bullets retrieved from Lewis’s body were fired from the defendant’s rifle.

Hotel security footage also refuted Noyes’ self-defense claim and confirmed that he attempted to stage the scene.

Noyes will return to court on August 16 for sentencing. He faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.