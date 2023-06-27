SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man with a previous felony conviction has now been convicted of a gun charge and faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced at an upcoming court date.

Travis Latrea Adams, 33, was found guilty by a six-man, six-woman jury of one count of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. The trial took place in Judge Chris Victory’s court.

The jury deliberated for approximately 45 minutes before returning their guilty verdict on Tuesday, June 27.

Shreveport police stopped Adams for traffic violations on April 2, 2019, and noticed the odor of marijuana. They searched the vehicle and found a handgun in an armrest, after which Adams admitted to possessing the gun. Adams had a 2010 felony conviction for aggravated assault of a peace officer. A firearm had been involved in that conviction.

Adams faces between five and 20 years in prison, without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, and a fine of between $1,000 to $5,000. He may receive enhanced sentencing when he returns to court on Aug. 1.

Adams was defended by Sean Landry and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Victoria Washington and Sam Crichton.