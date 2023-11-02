SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was found guilty Wednesday of fatally shooting another man over a gun.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney, 25-year-old Tradavion Hughes was convicted of second-degree murder for the slaying of 22-year-old Eric Brownlee, Jr. on December 6, 2020.

The shooting happened at the Clark Gas Station on the corner of Jewella Avenue and Greenwood Road after a fight with Hughes and two of Hughes’ friends.

Jurors learned that Brownlee and his girlfriend stopped at the gas station after leaving a local casino. Brownlee and Hughes were said to have engaged in friendly conversation but soon started arguing over a gun.

When the men began fighting Brownlee lay wounded on the ground. Hughes then stood over him and fired a point-blank shot to the victim’s face.

Hughes returns to court for sentencing on January 10, 2024, where he faces a mandatory life sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.