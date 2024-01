SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Fire Department divers are searching for a submerged vehicle with a suspected body.

At 2:56 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch reported a submerged car found in water along Interstate 220 East & Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.

Shreveport Fire Department recover submerged car along i20 E. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

There are multiple units, including Shreveport Police, on the scene investigating.

SPD says to expect significant delays of one to two hours and to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as warranted.