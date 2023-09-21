Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested after fleeing to Mississippi to avoid arrest after his wife alleged that he attacked her with a knife and a hammer according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO said in a news release that 51-year-old Jeffery Callender was arrested in Meridian, Mississippi on September 19 after he was captured by the US Marshal’s Task Force.

His capture came after CPSO issued a warrant for his arrest after his wife reported that Callender attacked her in their home located in the 8900 block of Park Haven Place on September 13.

The victim told investigators that she was attacked while the couple was leaving to attend his scheduled court appearance. She said he hit her in the head with the hammer twice, took her phone, and would not let her leave the house. After striking her with the hammer the victim said he grabbed a knife and stabbed her more than a dozen times in the upper body and one time in the neck.

He left the home and stole her car to get away. She was able to get in contact with a friend who called 911 and first responders transported her to LSU Ochsner Health for treatment.

Callender was transported from Mississippi to Caddo Correctional Center on September 20 and booked on one count of second-degree attempted murder, one count of false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, and theft. His bond is set at $157,500.