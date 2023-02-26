SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a man fatally shot in Shreveport late Thursday.

Police found Ahmadziondre Bailey, 19, suffering from several bullet wounds on the pavement in the 3600 block of Michigan Blvd. just after 11:10 p.m. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died of his wounds at 11:39 p.m.

Bailey was identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy has been ordered.

His death marks the 13th homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish in 2023.