SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A North Carolina man has been convicted by a federal jury of transporting cocaine through Shreveport.

Howard Davies, 45, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine after Davis was stopped for a traffic violation by a Louisiana State Trooper on Interstate 20 near Minden.

The State Trooper became suspicious of Davis’ story during the traffic stop and was able to get information from others in law enforcement that indicated the vehicle Davis was driving had been seen in North Carolina the morning before and in Dallas, Texas the next evening.

The trooper came to believe that Davis was not telling the truth, so a K-9 was called in to conduct an open-air sniff of Davis’ vehicle. The K-9 state trooper alerted authorities to the location of narcotics, and inside the trunk troopers found a tote back containing 4.5 kilograms of (alleged) cocaine wrapped in black electrical tape.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Louisiana State Police.

The street value of that much cocaine is approximately $110,000.

After testing confirmed the substance to be cocaine, Davis now faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

Davis will be sentenced on Oct. 11 at 9:00 a.m.