SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the victim of a fatal shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

According to the coroner, 21-year-old Jamani Johnson was shot multiple times just after 2:20 p.m. at the Jolie Apartments in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:41 p.m.