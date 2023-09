SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

According to police, officers were called on reports of a shooting in the 7300 block of Clift Avenue.

Officers arrived around 2:30 p.m. and found a black male, believed to be in his twenties, who had been fatally shot.

Police say the shooting is in the early stages of the investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.