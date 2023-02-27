SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner released the identity of a Shreveport man killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday.

Mitchell Frieson, 21, was walking across the 2500 block of N. Hearne Ave. just after midnight when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver did not stop.

Frieson was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his injuries at 12:40 a.m.

The Shreveport Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash. If you have any information on the hit-and-run contact the SPD at (318) 673-7300 or submit an anonymous tip to Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. Tips can also be submitted through their P3Tips app.