SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man accused of a Shreveport homicide was forced to turn himself in by family members.

Police announced that 19-year-old Rictaveon Perry was suspected of fatally shooting 26-year-old Hortencia Demming on Sunday morning in the 800 block of Wall Street.

Family members brought Perry to the police station on Monday, January 15 after they learned via a social media post that he was wanted for Demming’s death.

Perry was interviewed by police and booked into Shreveport City Jail on one count of second-degree murder he also had an active fugitive warrant through the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for possession of marijuana.