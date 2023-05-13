SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Four people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in the Mooretown neighborhood in Shreveport.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to the 3600 block of Hollywood Avenue in connection to a shooting.

Police say four people were taken to the hospital just after 1 a.m. with gunshot wounds. It is unclear the condition of the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and more details will be added as they become available,