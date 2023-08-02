All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport daycare worker is facing charges for allegedly choking a 3-year-old at a local daycare.

The Shreveport Police Department said someone contacted them on June 21 to report a daycare worker abusing children at the facility on the 1500 block of Grigsby Street. Investigators say that Carneshia Tramiel was accused of choking a 3-year-old while working at Child’s Play Development Center.

Authorities say detectives obtained video footage that led to Tramiel’s arrest. She is facing charges of one count of cruelty to a juvenile.

Police said the child suffered minor injuries.

Cruelty to a juvenile is not considered a violent offense under Louisiana’s new law, and the SPD says they can not release her mugshot.

The SPD continues to investigate the incident.