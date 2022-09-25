SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday-morning shooting that left one man critically injured in north Shreveport.

Just before 9 a.m. Sunday, SPD officers responded to a report of a shooting victim being dropped off at Shreveport Fire Station No. 6 in the 2000 block of David Raines Road.

Police say the victim was shot in the side and was taken by the SFD to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in life-threatening condition.

The victim did not give police any information regarding the incident and the car that dropped off the victim was gone before anyone saw it.

Police began their investigation in the area, and believe the shooting occurred at the intersection of Audrey Lane and Thomas E. Howard Drive, after finding shell casings there.

Anyone with knowledge about this shooting is asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.