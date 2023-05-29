SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is responding to a homicide in the Allendale, Lakeside neighborhood that occurred on Memorial Day.

KTAL/KMSS staff

At least 10 units responded after police were notified of shots being fired around 3:15 on Monday. Police arrived in the 1500 block of Andrew Street and discovered Charles Bryant with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office arrived at the scene just after 4:00 p.m. One suspect was taken into custody.

Corporal Chris Bordelon, Public Information Officer for the SPD, said the initial stages of the investigation indicate the homicide may have been the result of a dispute between neighbors.

The Caddo Parish Coroner identified Bryant by fingerprint comparison. His death marks the 31st homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish in 2023.