SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Marshal will hold an Amnesty Day in March for anyone with outstanding warrants or delinquent fines.

The Shreveport City Court will help with the following:

Recalling warrants

Handling warrant matters in court

Receiving new court dates without arrests or fines

Delinquent fine payments

Requesting new fine payment schedules

The event is only for warrants and fines issued through the Shreveport City Court. Anyone who thinks they may have an outstanding warrant or delinquent fines can attend the event on March 11 at the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office from 8:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. The Marshal’s office is located inside the Shreveport City Courthouse.

To reschedule court dates, attendees must come with their ID.