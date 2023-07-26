SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new funding measure will go toward the public safety of Shreveport.

The measure was approved through bipartisan support at Tuesday’s meeting of the Shreveport City Council, where members came together to vote for a new revenue source for the police department.

The council members stood behind a message that tackling crime starts with addressing a lack of resources for local police. They’re looking to address the shortage of officers and needed equipment.

“There’s one thing we’re definitely together on, and that’s stopping this violence in the City of Shreveport. If you’re committing a crime in the city, we’re coming after you,” Grayson Boucher, City Council District D, said.

The council unanimously approved new legislation to create what is called the Public Safety Special Revenue Fund. The money will come from a portion of the revenue the city collects from traffic violations through Blue Line Solutions will go into this fund that is designated for the police department.

“Anytime that we have an additional revenue stream for public safety that we can filter through the police department provides an added layer of protection for our city,” Tabatha Taylor, City Council District A, said.

Councilwoman Taylor sponsored the legislation because of ongoing crime in her district.

It was seconded by Councilman Grayson Boucher, who said it is money well spent. He said previous revenue from Blue Line Solutions has gone into community programs.

“I think it’s a good idea of having the majority of it going to public safety to help fund and buy equipment for the police department and make sure we have the manpower on the streets,” Boucher said.

This will be the first time the city will have an official public safety revenue fund. Hoping to use financial means to make a difference.

“Public safety is always on the hearts and minds of all our citizens. We always want to make sure that is priority. We want to make sure we are doing everything we can as a council and as a city,” Taylor said.

40% of revenue from traffic tickets will go into this new Public Safety Revenue Fund. The rest will still be allocated for streets and drainage, the Early Start Initiative, and the Financial Empowerment Center.

The council will adopt this legislation at its next meeting on August 8.