SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening.
It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
While two cars were believed to have been involved, only one remained at the scene. The red sedan could be seen surrounded by police tape, crashed into a utility pole, but police say there does not appear to be any blood in the vehicle, indicating anyone was injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.