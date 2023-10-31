SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police announced a warrant seeking the arrest of a man accused of sexually assaulting a child under 10.

According to a police news release announcing the warrant, 42-year-old Jamie Davis was reportedly accused of the assault after police received a report on October 4.

Jamie Davis (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

A young girl alleges that she was assaulted by an older adult male. During the investigation, police say they developed evidence to procure the warrant on one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Police ask that anyone with information on where they can find Jamie Davis should contact them at 318-673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via the P3Tips app.