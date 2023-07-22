SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Line Avenue business was vandalized and the incident was captured on camera in broad daylight.

The owner shared security footage on Facebook to raise awareness among other small businesses.

Local tea and shake shop, Friends Nutrition, was vandalized on Wednesday at 5.44 pm. In the video, he is seen shirtless and holding a plastic bag with a brick inside, shatters the window, and walks off.

“One of my employees that was opening the store called and said the window had been busted and there was a… Um, glass all inside the store,” Friends Nutrition Owner, April Wesson said.

Wesson said the vandal found the plastic bag and brick in the back of their building and walked around to the front corner and proceeded to break their window.

She posted the video online which was reshared dozens of times by others. Some even commented that they had seen the man in the video looking into their cars.

“I thought maybe, um, after talking to police officers, I thought that maybe that we post this video and make awareness for other businesses because the more we- people talked to customers they said, they’ve seen him around,” Wesson said.

She said several people said they’d seen the man along Texas Avenue and Kings Highway.

“We did notice an individual maybe had taken some boxes out of our trash cans and made them[selves] a little house – area. I don’t know if it’s him but someone has been staying behind the store at night time,” Wesson said.

The man also kicked their back door leaving a shoe print and bag containing the brick behind.

Wesson said, “We have a lot of homeless people and – walking around Line Avenue and they tend to come in and they’re usually real nice and they say ‘hello,’ we’ll give them a cup of water.”

She wants the community and her employees to feel safe and hopes the man is brought to justice soon.

Shreveport Police Department is actively searching for man. If you see him, contact SPD.