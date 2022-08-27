Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A robbery was captured on surveillance footage Thursday morning, and now a Shreveport business owner is sharing the footage in hopes that someone can identify the man in the video.

The owner of Quality Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Road says the robbery happened between 3:20 a.m. and 5:20 a.m. on August 25.

Surveillance video captured a man driving a black Cadillac Escalade as he rolls over and through a barrier fence. Once the man is on the property, he proceeds to steal items from the property, including a landscape trailer and a utility trailer.

The owner said he filed a report with the Shreveport Police Department and is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the man’s identity and arrest.

Anyone with information about this or other crimes should call Shreveport police.

Video courtesy of Quality Outdoor Power Equipment.