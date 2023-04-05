SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When former President Donald Trump was indicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Tuesday, it sparked debate on the nation’s rule of law, who it applies to, and what implications having a former U.S. President stand trial would have on the country.

Most people seem to agree that this case will set a new precedent and potentially bring to light cases that involve criminal wrongdoing on both sides of the aisle.

“What about so many other trials,” questioned political analyst Theron Jackson. “That have happened to some lesser profile people who have been in one party or the other who may be presented as a threat.”

Chairman of the Caddo Parish Republican Party Louis R. Avallone believes the Trump indictment means the everyday man or woman is not safe from prosecution.

“If they can do it to a man who is arguably as powerful as wealthy, as connected as a former president in Donald Trump, what do you think they can give to you and me,” Avallone said.

Many are questioning how this might impact the judicial system following this case.

“This is very unusual juxtaposition that frankly nobody has ever argued before,” Jeffrey Sadow, LSU Shreveport Political Science Professor, said.

While many people believe the law should be applied equally, regardless of social or political status, many who support the former president believe the indictment is politicized.

“We are politicizing our judicial system,” Avallone said. “And that is a very slippery slope to be on.”

Avallone contends that the whole reason that the grand jury voted to indict Trump is a ploy to weaken his 2024 presidential bid.

“They are alleging a crime in order to provide this circus-like environment that they believe will separate Trump from his supporters,” said Avallone.

Other Republicans who will likely face off against Trump during next year’s GOP primary have called the investigation and subsequent indictment a “political witch hunt.” But in reality, no one knows where voters will throw their support in an election over 18 months away.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I don’t know if something like this is going to change anybody’s minds,” said Sadow. “But it’s really hard to predict in terms of whether it’s going to actually create more sympathy and more support for Trump or whether it’s going to erode that particular support.”

Jackson said learning and understanding our nation’s constitutional processes is a missed opportunity.

“The real tragedy might be civics in the sense that children and young people who are learning how the American system works has seen such a warped view of it, no matter which side they view it,” Jackson said.